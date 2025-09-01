PH bags 10 golds in WorldSkills ASEAN tilt

MANILA – The Philippines emerged as one of the top-performing nations at WorldSkills ASEAN Manila 2025, bagging 10 gold medals during the competition held Aug. 25 to 30 in Pasay City.

The gold medals were earned in 10 skill areas, including in three demonstration events Industrial Control, Carpentry, and Plumbing and Heating.

The gold medalists were Hannah Krystelle Caintic (Graphic Design Technology); Hayden Christian Gravador and Gian Benedict Cariño (Internet-of-Things); John Patrick Torres and Steven Retirado (CNC Maintenance); Agee Docayso (Cooking); Carlos Antonio Delos Reyes (Hotel Reception); James Cavin Sayago (Electrical Installations); Denmark Dadia (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning); James Bryan Estrada (Industrial Control); Honorato Amad II (Carpentry); and Alexis Joseph Anuta (Plumbing and Heating).

The last time the country won a gold medal was in Vietnam in 2004 in the Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning skill area.

In his speech during the closing ceremony, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary Kiko Benitez congratulated the competitors for their performance and reminded them about the competition’s significance.

“What we witnessed was bigger than medals. We saw not just skills, but discipline. Not just competition, but collaboration. Not just dreams, but the courage to make them real,” Benitez said, as quoted in a news release on Monday.

“We learned the lesson that excellence knows no borders. We gained confidence that ASEAN can stand shoulder to shoulder with the world. But above all, we took on a responsibility. A responsibility to keep investing in our youth, our workers, our communities.”

The biennial event, hosted this year by TESDA, brought together hundreds of young skilled professionals from 10 Southeast Asian member countries. They competed in 32 skill areas, celebrating technical expertise and innovation across the region.

The Philippines’ strong performance in this year’s competition reflects the nation’s growing investment in technical vocational education and training and its commitment to elevating skills standards to global levels.

Aside from gold medals, the Philippines also brought home seven silver and eight bronze medals, along with five Medallions for Excellence, which are awarded to competitors whose performance meets the rigorous international standards set by WorldSkills International.

Malaysia emerged as overall top performer with 13 gold medals, four silvers, three bronzes, and two Medallions for Excellence.

Indonesia produced nine golds, one silver, eight bronzes, and eight Medallions for Excellence.

The weeklong competition, held at the World Trade Center, Philippine Trade Training Center and SMX Convention Center, also featured industry-led exhibits, Try-a-Skill booths, and cultural performances, drawing thousands of students, educators, and industry partners to witness the transformative impact of skills development. (PR)