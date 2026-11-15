PH, Brazil expand ties on trade, agriculture, sustainable energy

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed optimism that the Philippines and Brazil will expand their partnership on trade and investment, agriculture and sustainable energy, as the two countries pursue deepening ties.

Marcos held a luncheon meeting for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Malacañan Palace.

It was the first time a Brazilian president stepped foot in the Philippines.

Malacañang said the meeting centered on advancing the two countries’ cooperation in areas that directly benefit Filipinos, including renewable energy and biofuels, livestock production and animal health, modern farming, education, science and technology, and law enforcement.

In the face of El Niño, Marcos also sought greater access to Brazilian agricultural technologies and expertise to help address climate change and strengthen food security.

Marcos said Filipino farmers, agricultural students and researchers could gain access to Brazil’s farming technologies and technical expertise as the administration moves to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, education, science and technology.

He said Brazil’s extensive experience in agricultural research, livestock production and modern farming practices offers opportunities for Filipino farmers to learn techniques that could improve productivity and farm management.

The cooperation could likewise encourage Philippine universities and agricultural institutions to establish stronger working relationships with Brazilian counterparts in research and technology development.

For small farmers, adopting appropriate technologies and improved agricultural practices could boost productivity, optimize resource use, increase farm efficiency, and strengthen resilience against climate-related challenges.

The two leaders also discussed potential cooperation in the defense industry, including research and development and possible co-production, to strengthen the Philippines’ self-reliant defense posture.

The Philippines and Brazil, which celebrate 80 years of diplomatic friendship, currently have agreements to expand economic ties, sharing expertise and technology, and building stronger partnerships that create more opportunities for Filipino businesses, protect local industries, strengthen food security, and support safer communities.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us to ensure that we sustain the momentum of our bilateral relations,” Marcos said.

He expressed hope that the historic visit would further deepen Philippines-Brazil relations and encourage practical economic cooperation that would benefit businesses, workers and consumers in both countries.

President Lula also invited Marcos to visit Brazil with a large business delegation to help both countries identify further areas for trade, investment, and economic growth.

Philippine exports to Brazil include electronics, computer components, desiccated coconut, carrageenan and other manufactured and agricultural products that could benefit from stronger commercial engagement. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)