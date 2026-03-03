PH broadband program gets lift from $31-M CLS project in Baler

MANILA – The Philippines’ bid to encourage more major data center players to locate in the country got a boost from the ongoing USD31-M high-grade cable landing station (CLS) in Baler, Aurora by a Filipino and Japanese-owned telecommunications firm.

In a media interview Monday, Alberto Espedido, InfiniVAN Chief Technology Officer, said works for its Baler CLS are now ongoing and targeted to be finished within the year.

It broke ground on Aug. 6, 2025 at Suklayin-Buhangin Road, Baler, Aurora.

The facility will be connected to other submarine digital lines overnight to provide faster internet access in the country, he said.

He said the project was initially allocated a USD16 million budget but an expansion plan was proposed within the month of the facility’s construction, with the additional budget set at USD15 million.

The expanded project will have the capacity to carry up to five international submarine fiber optic systems, he said.

Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda earlier said the project is in line with the government’s National Broadband Plan and backs the government’s bid to make the country a digital leader in Asia Pacific.

Espedido said they currently have two international submarine systems, one in Aurora province and the other one is in La Union — which are expected to provide multiple terabytes of capacity going in and out of the country.

“There are several confidential projects like data center and they will need this particular facility,” he said.

During the day, officials of InfiniVAN Inc., a broadband service provider registered with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC); Gnani Innovations Private Limited, and IPS Pro signed a partnership deal for a trilateral artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure project.

The partnership aims to provide enhanced customer service engagement and support using AI. (PNA)