PH, Canada to boost OFW recruitment

THE Philippines and Canada are set to strengthen the protection and recruitment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the North American nation.

This came after the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Canada’s Department of Citizenship and Immigration (CIC Canada) signed a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Labor and Migration Cooperation on Thursday, July 2, 2026 in Vancouver, Canada.

“This is the first-ever federal bilateral agreement on labor and migration with Canada,” DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said in a statement.

“The declaration is more than a diplomatic milestone. It is a concrete step toward making overseas employment safer, fairer, and more accessible for Filipino workers and their families,” he added.

The DMW chief noted that the Philippines already has separate labor agreements with several Canadian provinces.

“The new declaration establishes, for the first time, a shared framework with Canada’s federal government outlining the principles that will guide cross-border labor migration,” Cacdac said.

The JDI establishes a framework reaffirming both countries’ commitment to promoting legal migration pathways and ensuring that the recruitment and deployment of workers are governed by the laws and regulations of both the Philippines and Canada.

Among its key commitments, the DMW said, is the principle that workers and jobseekers should not be charged recruitment fees or related costs by employers.

The JDI also underscores fair and ethical recruitment and employment practices, as well as access to information on workers’ rights and grievance mechanisms.

An estimated 20,000 OFWs are currently based in Canada. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)