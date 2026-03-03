PH carriers cancel 6 Middle East flights on Tuesday

MANILA – Six flights scheduled on Tuesday, March 3, have been canceled by local carriers Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific (CEB) due to the evolving situation in the Middle East.

These flights are CEB's 5J 14/15 Manila-Dubai-Manila and PAL's PR 685 Doha-Manila, PR 684 Manila-Doha, and PR 654/655 Manila-Riyadh-Manila.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers, crew, and ground team remain our highest priority," CEB said in an advisory.

The Gokongwei-led carrier is offering flexible options to those who would want to postpone their travel to and from Dubai until March 8, as well as to and from Riyadh until March 9.

The passengers can avail of free rebooking and travel fund conversion, it said.

PAL passengers affected by flight cancellations may avail of rebooking or refund options.

The carrier has also canceled PR 685 Doha-Manila scheduled March 4.

It urges its passengers to check the flight status and advisories via its website, app, and social media channels. (PNA)