PH, China reaffirm position in West Philippine Sea

THE Philippines and China both reaffirmed their consistent position on matters concerning the disputed West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) during the latest Bilateral Consultation Mechanism held in Beijing on September 11, 2024.

In a statement on Thursday, September 12, 2024, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Undersecretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro had a “frank and candid” exchange of views with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong on managing the tension in the WPS.

“Emphasizing that Escoda Shoal is within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Philippines, Undersecretary Lazaro reaffirmed the consistent position of the Philippines and explored ways to lower the tension in the area,” it said in a statement.

“Both sides agreed to continue discussions on areas of cooperation especially on hotline mechanisms, coast guard cooperation, and marine scientific and technological cooperation. Both sides also reaffirmed the BCM as a forum for promoting maritime dialogue and enhancing bilateral cooperation while agreeing to continue engagement through diplomatic channels,” it added.

Meanwhile, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong said he reiterated the principled position of China and urged the Philippine side to immediately withdraw relevant vessels from Xianbin Jiao or Sabina Shoal.

“China will firmly safeguard its sovereignty and the seriousness and effectiveness of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea,” he said.

The Philippines and China resumed talks to explore ways to manage the ongoing conflict in the area following a series of confrontations particularly in Escoda and Sabina Shoal.

Earlier, a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ship experienced an engine failure after being hit and attacked using water cannon by Chinese vessels while it was on its way to Escoda Shoal from Hasa hasa Shoal for a humanitarian mission, particularly to provide fuel, food and medical supplies to Filipino fishermen in the area.

Two PCG vessels were also damaged due to a collision with China Coast Guard vessels after its “unlawful and aggressive maneuvers” near Escoda Shoal.

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel also “intentionally” rammed a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship BRP Teresa Magbanua “without any provocation.”

The PCG vessel has been deployed in Escoda Shoal since April following the reported reclamation activities of China in the area.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua has been the new target of China, which accused the Philippines of planning to ground the vessel there just like what it did with the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Philippine authorities maintained that Sabina Shoal is within the country’s exclusive economic zone. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)