PH commemorates 38th Edsa People Power Revolution anniversary

FILIPINOS commemorated on Sunday, February 25, 2024, the 38th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution.

Hundreds of people, including martial law victims, their relatives, families and supporters, trooped to the People Power Monument where a wreath-laying ceremony and commemorative rites were held, led and organized by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

Ian Alfonso, supervising researcher of the NHCP’s Research, Publication and Heraldry Division, said they will commemorate the historical event as long as they have a mandate whether it is declared as a holiday or not.

“Ito po ay taon-taon naming gugunitain hangga't mayroon kaming mandato,” he said.

(We will commemorate this annually for as long as we have a mandate.)

“Hangga't maaari po sana ay manatili 'yung alaala, especially 'yung naging pakinabang ng bayan after 1986. 'Yun sana 'yung maappreciate ng Pilipino sa kasalukuyan,” he added.

(As much as possible, we hope that the memory, especially the benefits the country gained after 1986, will remain. That's what we hope Filipinos will appreciate in the present.)

February 25 commemorates the Filipino people’s success in ousting former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who had to eventually flee to Hawaii where he was in virtual captivity until his death in Honolulu on September 28, 1989.

Marcos Sr. led the country for over 20 years, half of which were under martial law.

The Malacañang, however, is mum amid the commemoration of the People Power Revolution.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the late President, did not include the Edsa People Power Anniversary in this year’s list of holidays, saying that it had “minimum socioeconomic impact” as it falls on a Sunday.

In 2023, instead of celebrating the Edsa People Power Revolution anniversary on the day itself, February 25, which fell on a Saturday, Marcos moved it to February 24, a Friday, to give way to a long weekend "to enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend pursuant to the principle of holiday economics." (SunStar Philippines)