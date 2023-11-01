PH debt went down to P14.27 trillion

THE Philippines’ debt slightly went down to P14.27 trillion in September, .6 percent or P80.9 billion less than the month prior, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The BTr said the decrease in the country’s outstanding debt was caused by net repayments of both domestic and external obligations in September.

It said 31.8 percent of the total debt stock or P4.53 trillion are from foreign sources, while 68.2 percent or P9.73 trillion are domestic borrowings.

Domestic borrowings is .6 percent or P56.8 billion lower than August 2023 level, which is attributed to the net redemption of government securities.

“Domestic debt issuance for the month totaled P121.1 billion while redemption amounted to P177.9 billion, resulting in a net repayment of P56.8 billion,” the bureau said.

“Local currency depreciation against the US dollar had minimal effect on debt stock valuation at only P0.01 billion. Year-to-Date, Domestic Debt has increased by P526.0 billion or 5.7 percent,” it added.

External debt, according to the BTr, is P24.1 billion or .5 percent lower than the previous month “due to favorable third currency fluctuations and net repayment of foreign loans.” It is, however, still 7.7 percent or P323.8 billion more than the end-December 2022 level.

Of the total decrease in foreign borrowings, P8.0 billion was the net repayment of foreign loans and P16.9 billion from the depreciation of third currencies against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, peso depreciation against the US dollar added PO.7 billion.

“Total NG (National Government) guaranteed obligations decreased by P4.4 billion or 1.2 percent month-over-month to P362.22 billion as of end September 2023,” said BTr.

“The decline in the level of guaranteed debt was attributed to the net repayment of both domestic and external guarantees amounting to P1.6 billion and P1.4 billion, respectively,” it added.

The bureau also recorded a P1.3 billion decrease in the value of third currency denominated guarantees, and this was attributed to currency adjustments, offsetting the P0.03 billion additional debt caused by peso depreciation against the US dollar.

It also noted the P36.8 billion or 9.2 percent decrease in the National Government guaranteed obligations as compared to the end-December 2022 level. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)