PH defense official cites need to preserve ASEAN solidarity

MANILA – A Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) official underscored the need to preserve the solidarity and centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its strategic autonomy on the back of an increasingly complex regional security environment.

DND Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning Ignacio Madriaga stressed this during the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) held virtually on Wednesday, the agency said in a news release late Wednesday.

“ASEAN must never compromise its solidarity, and the autonomy which underpins its freedom from undue influence and interest antagonistic to any of our Member States,” Madriaga, speaking in his capacity as ADSOM chair, said.

The DND executive highlighted the importance of collective action as the region confronts traditional and emerging security challenges.

ADSOM discussions are aimed at advancing regional defense cooperation and preparing key document outcomes for forthcoming ASEAN defense engagements.

Madriaga said 2026 marks an important milestone for ASEAN defense cooperation since the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) commemorates 20 years of dialogue and cooperation.

“Proceed with the shared sense of purpose, guided by ASEAN centrality and genuine autonomy, and honoring the commitments and decisions that have earned ASEAN its credibility,” he said.

Madriaga also highlighted the need to ensure that the regional bloc’s external defense engagements is sustained to cater to the collective and individual interests of its member countries.

“As we maintain ASEAN openness as a neutral arbiter of regional security affairs, we also cannot overemphasize the importance of pursuing engagement with the Plus Countries collectively and individually, in a balanced and constructive manner, with utmost respect for ASEAN values and the valid interests of its Member States,” he added.

During the meeting, the group discussed the developments on ASEAN defense cooperation, assessed ongoing work under existing ASEAN defense mechanisms, and considered proposed measures and documents targeted to strengthen cooperation, institutional effectiveness, and ASEAN-led regional security mechanisms.

The officials also discussed preparations for the upcoming ASEAN defense engagements, such as the ADSOM-Plus, the 20th ADMM, and the 13th ADMM-Plus. (PNA)