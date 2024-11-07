PH dengue cases reach 314,785, fatality rate drops

THE Philippines recorded 314,785 confirmed cases of dengue from January 1 to October 26, 2024, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In a statement on Thursday, November 7, the DOH said the case fatality rate, however, dropped to 0.26 percent, lower compared to the 0.34 percent for the same period in 2023.

"This is likely attributed to better health-seeking practices and improved healthcare delivery," the DOH said.

The DOH said there was also an eight percent decrease in reported cases between September 29 and October 12, 2024.

During this period, 21,097 new cases were recorded, compared to 23,032 cases in the previous two weeks (September 15 to 28).

While cases are declining nationwide, some regions continue to see an uptick in infections.

The National Capital Region saw cases rise from 2,765 to 3,002, Central Luzon from 2,219 to 2,351, and Calabarzon from 2,907 to 3,513.

The DOH is pointing to the ongoing rainy season as a contributing factor to the increase in mosquito breeding grounds, which are often created by stagnant water in communities.

"The DOH assures the public that hospitals are well-prepared to manage cases effectively. This is in addition to the conduct of hospital orientations on Dengue Clinical Practice Guidelines to ensure hospitals and staff are well-equipped, the health department said.

DOH Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa said that despite the lowering of the fatality rate, everyone must remain vigilant, especially as the rains are likely to continue.

"Ang ugnayan ng DOH at mga lokal na pamahalaan ay mahalaga para masigurong napananatili sa mga komunidad ang mga paraan para mapuksa ang dengue,” Herbosa said.

(The collaboration between the DOH and local governments is crucial to ensure that methods to eliminate dengue are sustained in the communities.)

Herbosa also urged individuals to seek medical care if they experience symptoms of dengue, such as high fever, severe headache, abdominal pain, rashes, and nausea. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)