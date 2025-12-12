PH, Denmark draft MOU advancing healthcare ties

MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Kingdom of Denmark have taken a major step toward establishing a long-term skills and training pipeline for Filipino health and care professionals as both governments initialed and exchanged the latest drafts of a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Education, Training, and Recruitment of Filipino Health and Care Professionals on Thursday in Makati City.

In a statement Friday, the DMW said the latest draft was finalized during the visit of Denmark’s Minister for Senior Citizens, Mette Kierkgaard.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said both governments are working to create an ethical and transparent recruitment system that protects Filipino workers and ensures they receive the same rights and working conditions as their counterparts in Denmark.

He said the draft MOU establishes a government-to-government framework that prioritizes education, training, and professional development as core components of deploying Filipino workers to Denmark’s care sector.

It also supports capacity-building in the Philippines through workforce planning, knowledge transfer, and circular migration.

A Joint Committee will oversee implementation once the agreement is formally signed.

The DMW said the government-to-government cooperation will begin with a pilot program for social and health care helpers in elderly care and expand to more advanced roles, including social and health care assistants and nurses, supported by standardized training programs recognized by both governments.

The framework would guarantee that Filipino workers will undergo preparatory and skills-alignment training in accredited Philippine institutions, ensuring they meet Denmark’s requirements in elderly and medical care.

The initiative builds on a Joint Declaration of Intent signed in December 2024.

Denmark earlier projected a shortage of 15,000 healthcare workers by 2035, highlighting the need for structured international partnerships. (PNA)