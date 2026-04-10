PH, Denmark look to deepen maritime partnership as ties turn 80

MANILA – The Philippines and Denmark are looking to deepen partnership in various areas, including on maritime domain, as the two nations mark 80 years of diplomatic relations this 2026.

At the recent unveiling of 80th anniversary commemorative logo aboard BRP Miguel Malvar at the Naval Operating Base in Subic on April 7, Denmark Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Mellbin announced the designation of Denmark’s first maritime attaché in the Philippines.

“[T]hings are moving forward on the bilateral issues. And I think that bridging economic, people-to-people, but also security questions, the shared interests, we have as nations to come together to bring more welfare, bring better economy, more jobs to our people,” he said in his speech.

As a maritime nation, Mellbin said Denmark shares the Philippine commitment to promoting and upholding a “rules-based world order.”

Rear Admiral Juario Marayag, commander for Naval Sea Systems Command of the Philippine Navy, for his part, said the Philippines finds a “natural partner” in Denmark amid its advances in its maritime industries.

Denmark, he said, serves as a “benchmark” for the Philippine Navy as the country seeks to transform its naval forces and strengthen maritime capabilities.

Beyond maritime, Philippine Ambassador to Denmark Pablito Mendoza said Manila is eager to foster more innovative partnerships and collaboration with the European state.

“Together, we will continue to build on our strong foundation, expand areas of cooperation, and deepen our engagement,” he said.

Denmark is among the first wave of countries who formally established diplomatic relations with the Philippines in 1946, following the end of World War II and the founding of the United Nations (UN).

The Denmark Embassy in Manila on Thursday said the 80th anniversary celebration will be marked by a series of events both in Denmark and the Philippines throughout 2026, focusing on cultural exchange, business promotion activities, and enhanced strategic dialogue between both governments. (PNA)