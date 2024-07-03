PH dependency on coal-fired power at an all-time high

ENERGY think tank Ember said the Philippines has surpassed China, Indonesia and Poland and has broken into the world’s top economies that are most dependent on coal-fired power.

Coal power supplements most of the electricity in the country, with solar and wind power generating only 3.2 percent of the total electricity in the country as of 2023.

The country’s coal-power dependency saw a rise between 2022 and 2023; from 59.07 percent to 61.92 percent rise in electricity generated, the highest rise in coal-power dependency that the country has seen since 2016.

Compared to the rise in electricity demand, coal generation grew much higher, placing the country as the seventh country in the world most dependent on coal in 2023. (Kirby Clint P. Antoni, UP Tacloban intern)