PH dioceses called to hold prayer vigils on April 11

WITH the war in the Middle East showing no signs of deescalating, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is now calling on all dioceses and archdioceses in the country to organize prayer vigils for world peace.

According to Circular 26-04, CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera is appealing to his fellow bishops and archbishops to heed the call of Pope Leo XIV.

"In communion with the Holy Father, we respectfully encourage all dioceses to organize a prayer vigil on April 11, at any suitable time of the day, so that the faithful may spiritually join this universal initiative," said Garcera.

"Such a collective act of prayer will not only express our solidarity with the Holy Father but will also witness to our shared hope that true peace, which begins in Christ, may prevail in our hearts and in the world," he added.

He said the prayer activity may take the form of Eucharistic adoration, the Holy Rosary, the celebration of the Holy Mass for peace, or other appropriate liturgical or devotional gatherings.

"We kindly ask that this invitation be communicated to parishes, religious communities, and lay faithful within your diocese, encouraging broad participation in this important moment of ecclesial unity and intercession," said Garcera.

On Easter Sunday, the Pontiff announced that he will lead a prayer vigil for world peace on Saturday, April 11th, at the Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

Pope Leo XIV also invited the entire Catholic Church to unite in prayer and urged everyone to implore the gift of peace. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)