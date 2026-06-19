PH does not import fresh ‘ube’ from other countries – BPI

MANILA – The Philippines does not import fresh “ube” or purple yams from any other country, the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Plant Industry (DA-BPI) said.

In a statement, the agency warned against the sale of “imported ube," noting that no importation of the commodity is authorized.

“Any fresh ube being advertised, sold, distributed, or represented as 'imported' should be treated with caution and may be subject to verification by the proper authorities,” the BPI said late Thursday.

The bureau made the statement amid growing demand for purple yams in the international market.

The agency urged the public to report any possible violations to help protect local purple yam farmers and ensure food security in the country.

“The importation of fresh agricultural commodities without the required sanitary and phytosanitary clearances (SPSIC) is a violation of existing plant quarantine regulations and poses a risk to Philippine agriculture,” the BPI said, warning that illicit entry may introduce plant pests and diseases.

The DA-BPI National Plant Quarantine Services Division vowed to safeguard the country's plant resources, which include stringent border control and efforts to ensure safe and compliant agricultural trade.

Suspicious imported fresh plant products may be reported to the nearest DA-BPI Plant Quarantine Office.

Earlier, the DA reported increased support for research and development (R&D) on ube, in partnership with various universities, such as the University of the Philippines Diliman and Los Baños, and the establishment of geographic indication for ube in various parts of the Philippines.

The agency is also proposing PHP93 million for ube R&D in 2027, much higher than the current PHP17 million. (PNA)