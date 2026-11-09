PH economic growth slows to 2.1% in Q3

THE Philippine economy grew by just 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2026, slowing from the revised 2.4 percent expansion in the second quarter and the 4.0 percent growth recorded in the same period last year.

Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan attributed the slowdown to high food and energy prices, declining agricultural production and weak investments.

In a press briefing on Monday, November 9, 2026, Balisacan said rising fuel prices amid the conflict in the Middle East had driven up transportation, electricity and production costs, limiting household spending.

Household final consumption expenditure grew by only 2.4 percent in the third quarter, down from 4 percent in the same period last year.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing contracted by 4.8 percent following disruptions caused by tropical cyclones and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Investments also remained weak, particularly in construction and equipment, with public construction continuing to contract for the sixth consecutive quarter. Investments in durable equipment fell by 7.8 percent.

“Weather disruptions and delays in project validation and payments constrained infrastructure delivery. These delays affected contractors’ capacity to pay workers, purchase materials, and undertake further work,” Balisacan said.

“Governance concerns and uncertainty also weighed on confidence. Together, these pressures help explain why industry recorded no growth and services slowed to 3.7 percent,” he added.

Despite the slowdown, Balisacan cited exports as a bright spot, growing by 8.6 percent, with electronic exports expanding by 19.4 percent amid demand for artificial intelligence-related products.

He said business services exports gained momentum while government consumption also supported economic activity.

Balisacan said the government was hoping for a pickup in economic activity in the fourth quarter, particularly with faster infrastructure implementation and easing fuel prices.

However, the economy would need to grow by about 6.3 percent in the fourth quarter to meet the lower end of the government’s 3.5 to 4.5 percent growth target for 2026.

“Recovery toward next year’s 5 to 6 percent target remains possible but requires stronger investment, easing price pressures, and renewed confidence. Energy shocks, El Niño, and implementation delays remain risks,” Balisacan said.

To revive economic growth, he outlined several government priorities, including encouraging investments, accelerating infrastructure projects, strengthening food and energy security, creating better-paying jobs and expanding international trade partnerships.

He said national government agencies and local governments must simplify business requirements, streamline approval processes and reduce redundant requirements to encourage businesses to invest and generate jobs.

The government also plans to strengthen support for farmers and fisherfolk through climate-resilient farming programs, improved irrigation, crop insurance and assistance to communities affected by extreme weather. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)