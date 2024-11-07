PH economy continues to expand by 5.2% in Q3 2024

THE Philippines continued to expand by 5.2 percent in the third quarter of 2024 due to an acceleration in private spending and remains among the fastest-growing economies in Asia, said Finance Secretary Ralph Recto on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

The Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the third quarter is ahead of Indonesia (5.0 percent), China (4.6 percent), and Singapore (4.1 percent) in the third quarter of the year.

For the first three quarters of 2024, the country’s growth also exceeded that of Indonesia (5.0 percent), China (4.9 percent), and Singapore (3.3 percent).

“Household spending is particularly a bright spot growing by 5.1 percent, faster than the last two quarters due to slower inflation. The recent policy rate cuts and reserve requirement reduction could help bring in more liquidity to the economy and increase our people’s purchasing power,” Recto said.

“As interest rates come down, private construction will rebound due to lower cost of housing loans, among others. We also expect increased spending, especially on non-essential items as we approach the holiday season given stable prices and our vibrant labor market,” he added.

On the supply side, the industry and services sector continued to expand by 5.0 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively, albeit slower than last year due to base effects.

All industry and services sub-sectors posted positive growth rates, with the fastest increase from construction; accommodation and food service activities; and human health and social work activities.

However, the combined lagged impact of El Niño, La Niña, and several typhoons that hit the country resulted in a 2.8 percent contraction in the agriculture sector during the quarter.

“The government has been responsive in providing the much-needed support for our farmers, fishermen, and the rest of the agriculture workers to improve their productivity,” Recto said.

“The government is likewise all hands on deck to ensure the quick delivery of assistance to typhoon-affected communities so we can rebuild and recover faster,” he added.

On the demand side, domestic demand growth remained robust at 6.6 percent as household spending accelerated to 5.1 percent from 4.7 percent in the two last quarters.

Meanwhile, total investments sustained its double-digit growth of 13.1 percent due to improved construction activities. In particular, private construction grew by 11.9 percent from 10.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Government’s game plan to spur rapid and inclusive economic growth

The economic team is pushing for the swift Congressional passage of the proposed national budget of P6.35 trillion in 2025 as it is the government’s biggest tool to grow the economy at a faster rate.

The national budget is equivalent to 22.1 percent of the country’s 2025 projected GDP and is higher by 10.1 percent than the 2024 national budget of P5.77 trillion.

More than half of the 2025 national budget, or about 62.5 percent, will be allocated for both social and economic services, such as infrastructure, health, education, human capital development, social welfare, employment, housing, and other social protection programs. These are investments in the Filipino people to create more quality jobs, increase their incomes, and reduce poverty incidence.

In particular, the government will sharpen its focus on preparing the economy and the Filipino labor force for the artificial intelligence-driven future, to sustain growth in the services and industry sectors.

Meanwhile, the government vows to strengthen its climate mitigation as well as disaster preparedness and response efforts to boost resilience.

Aside from budgetary allocations in the national and local governments, the DOF will continue to capacitate local government units (LGUs) through the People’s Survival Fund (PSF) and push for more micro-insurance coverage for vulnerable communities.

To enhance the country’s agriculture sector to ensure food security, the Department of Agriculture (DA) will accelerate the rollout of its African swine fever vaccination program and interventions to improve agriculture production.

In addition, the extension of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) until 2031, and its expected increase from P10 billion to P30 billion will enhance local rice production and address the needs of rice farmers.

On the part of the DOF, it will intensify whole-of-government efforts, including intensive monitoring and mitigation of price increases on food and non-food items, to keep inflation within the target range.

Meanwhile, having the highest multiplier effect on the economy, the government will sustain high public spending on infrastructure projects, which is targeted to reach from five percent to six percent of GDP annually.

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code is expected to foster a more conducive environment for private investment in public infrastructure, especially in power generation and transmission.

Private investments are also expected to increase with the passage of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (Create More) bill within the year. (PR)