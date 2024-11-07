PH economy grows 5.2% in Q3 2024

MANILA –The Philippines remains one of the fastest growing economies in the region despite the slowdown in the third quarter of the year, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said on Thursday.

Philippine economic growth settled at 5.2 percent in the third quarter, lower than the 6 percent recorded in the same period last year.

The latest data brought the year-to-date gross domestic product (GDP) expansion to 5.8 percent, slightly under the 6-percent lower end of the government's growth target for this year.

"Our economy continues to grow steadily; the latest GDP figures indicate continuous expansion. Of the countries that have reported their third-quarter GDP growth rates, we remain one of the fastest-growing Asian economies," Balisacan said in a briefing at the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) office in Quezon City.

"We follow Vietnam, which posted a 7.4 percent growth rate, and are ahead of Indonesia (with 4.9 percent), China (4.6 percent), and Singapore (4.1 percent), " he added.

Among the major economic sectors, industry and services grew by 5 percent and 6.3 percent in the third quarter.

National Statistician Dennis Mapa said, however, that agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector contracted by 2.8 percent.

Balisacan explained that the contraction in the agriculture sector was due to the effects of El Niño, seven typhoons, and Habagat.

He added the fishing ban in Cavite and Bataan due to the oil spill, and cancellation of fishing trips due to bad weather conditions, also affected fishing and aquaculture.

"Likewise, livestock production decreased due to the recent outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF), such as in Batangas last August," he said.

Balisacan said the successive typhoons also suspended classes and work in government and some private offices, resulting in administrative delays.

Household final consumption expenditure grew by 5.1 percent, which Balisacan attributed to the slower consumer price inflation.

Government final consumption expenditure slowed to 5 percent from 6.7 percent.

"I think the climate-related disruption, disturbances that happened in the last quarter, could have slowed down the spending. And that's even more so for those that are related to infrastructure," Balisacan said.

Gross capital formation recorded a double-digit growth rate of 13.1 percent.

Imports of goods and services went up by 6.4 percent but exports of goods and services declined by 1 percent.

Target still attainable

Balisacan said that despite the slowdown, the government is optimistic that the growth target for this year will still be attained.

"The economy needs to grow by at least 6.5 percent to meet the government’s target for the last quarter 2024. We remain optimistic that this growth target is attainable, " he said.

"We anticipate increases in holiday spending, more stable commodity prices (given low inflation), lower interest rates, and a robust labor market."

Balisacan said recovery efforts in areas affected by typhoons will help drive economic activity.

He said government agencies are assisting to accelerate the recovery of typhoon-affected areas.

The Department of Agriculture provided PHP541 million in agricultural inputs to the affected areas and allocated PHP500 million to the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Assistance Program.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development also provided cash and housing materials to assist in the rebuilding of damaged housing units.

Aside from these, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' move to cut policy rates by 50 basis points and the reduction in reserve requirements, will help spur private spending growth.

For food security, Balisacan said the Department of Agriculture will accelerate the rollout of its ASF vaccination program, implement stricter biosecurity measures, and increase indemnification for affected hog farmers.

Since two to eight tropical cyclones are expected until April 2025, Balisacan said ensuring the safety of Filipinos remains to be the government's priority.

"As directed by the President, we must improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our disaster preparedness and response. National and local government units, in partnership with the private sector, will immediately work on rebuilding and restoring damaged public infrastructure, including electric and telecommunication lines, as well as major thoroughfares such as airports and seaports to ensure immediate resumption of economic activities, particularly in major tourist areas," Balisacan said.

Medium-term growth

Moving forward, Balisacan said the government will continue to push for the sustained implementation of infrastructure drive, provide fiscal support to flagship projects, and ensure the timely rollout of public and private investments.

"In this regard, it is imperative that we intensify our efforts to improve the ease of doing business and elevate our competitiveness to further strengthen investor interest and confidence," he said.

Balisacan said the government will also continue to engage in new free trade agreements (FTAs) to strengthen exports.

"The Philippines has resumed its FTA negotiations with the United Arab Emirates and the European Union to expand market access for our non-traditional products, such as halal-related commodities, and services trade, like finance, IT-BPM (information technology and business process management), and engineering, among others," he said.

Balisacan also cited the need to upgrade the country's infrastructure and services and improve the transport networks across tourist areas to lower the cost of traveling.

"To sustain services sector growth, we must keep up with technological developments, like artificial intelligence (AI). While we expect significant job generation, there may still be job displacements," he added.

"We will address this by collaborating with industry and the academe for reskilling, upskilling, and life-long learning programs to increase the workforce’s complementarity with AI. The full implementation of the Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act and the National AI Strategy 2.0 are critical policies."

Balisacan called for the passage of the Konektadong Pinoy Bill to address the digital divide and support growth in the IT-BPM and digital technologies sectors.

"Undeterred, the Marcos administration remains steadfast in its goal of genuine social and economic transformation, leading our nation closer to realizing a matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na buhay for all Filipinos," he said. (PNA)