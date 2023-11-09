PH economy grows 5.9 percent from July to September 2023

THE Philippine economy grew at 5.9 percent in the third quarter of the year, from July to September 2023, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The PSA said the country's gross domestic product (GDP), or the total value of goods and services produced in a certain period, which is the gauge of the growth of the economy, went up to 5.9 percent from 4.3 percent in the second quarter, from April to June 2023.

The major contributors in the third quarter growth were wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles at 5.0 percent; financial and insurance activities at 9.5 percent; and construction at 14.0 percent.

Also noted was the positive growth in the agriculture, forestry, and fishing; industry; and services sectors, which grew to 0.9 percent, 5.5 percent, and 6.8 percent, respectively.

The PSA said the household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) also went up to 5.0 percent while the government final consumption expenditure (GFCE), as well as exports of goods and services posted growths of 6.7 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

In a statement, National Economic Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan expressed elation on the growth of the country’s economy despite several headwinds that the country is experiencing.

He assured that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to work to attain the country’s economic and social transformation targets.

He noted that the 5.9 percent year-on-year GDP growth in the third quarter of 2023 is the fastest among emerging economies in Asia.

Vietnam’s GDP stood at 5.3 percent in the same period, while Indonesia and China were at 4.9 percent, and Malaysia at 3.3 percent.

“We remain committed to fully implementing the strategies and the transformation agenda outlined in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028. The government is currently assessing our progress concerning the target outcomes and the strategies identified in the PDP. This Philippine Development Report will provide the necessary guidance on the way forward,” said Balisacan.

“We would like to assure all Filipinos that we will make every effort to remain on course in attaining the economic and social transformation targets of the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and achieve a matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na buhay para sa lahat,” he added.

In order to achieve at least the low end of the government’s target of six to seven percent GDP for the entire year, the economy will need to grow by 7.2 percent year-on-year for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The country’s inflation rate slowed down to 4.9 percent in October 2023, the second lowest monthly inflation for 2023 so far.

Balisacan said the government will continue to prioritize strategies in response to the potential impacts of the El Niño phenomenon, which is projected to intensify in the coming months until early 2024, which may badly impact the inflation.

He said the government will also provide emergency employment opportunities for farmers in provinces that cannot sustain production during such a period.

Balisacan also emphasized the importance of non-monetary measures to protect the purchasing power of Filipinos as the government moves to maintain a low inflation rate.

“Moving forward, we will continue to leverage the full implementation of liberalization reforms to intensify investment promotion in the country and boost growth, thereby generating higher-quality employment opportunities for our growing labor force,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)