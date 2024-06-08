PH elected as deputy member of ILO Governing Body

THE Philippines is now a Deputy Member of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and will serve a three-year term until June 2027.

In a statement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced that the Philippines and other member-states were elected during the 112th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

"The Philippines’ new role underscores the international labor community’s recognition of its leadership, as evidenced by its election and elevation as a deputy member," said Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma.

"The election is a testament to the Philippines’ active and continuous participation in the international labor community by shaping fair and equitable global policies on work practices and conditions," he added.

Laguesma said the election was conducted using secret balloting through an electronic voting system by three separate electoral colleges from the sectors of government, employers, and workers.

The Governing Body is the executive arm of the ILO, which plays a crucial role in determining the organization’s plans, setting the agenda for the International Labour Conference, adopting proposed activities and budget, and electing the ILO’s Director-General.

Permanently occupying 10 government seats are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The ILO Governing Body also consists of 56 titular members, including 28 government representatives, 14 employer representatives, and 14 worker representatives.

The body also has 66 deputy members, including 28 from governments, 19 from employers, and 19 from the workers’ sector.

Previously, the Philippines held a titular capacity in the ILO Governing Body from 2005 to 2008. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)