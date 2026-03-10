PH embassy worker in Bahrain sacked for berating OFWs seeking help

DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac has ordered the recall of a Migrant Workers Office (MWO) employee in Bahrain who was caught on camera verbally mistreating overseas Filipino workers (OFW) there.

“I have issued the order recalling that MWO Bahrain employee being highly disrespectful to OFWs in a viral video. I assure our dear OFWs that we shall continue to serve with humility, respect, and hard work,” Cacdac said in a social media post.

In a now viral video, the MWO employee was seen driving away OFWs seeking financial help amid the conflict in the Middle East.

He was heard of telling OFWs “magsumbong na kayo kung kanino ninyo gustong magsumbong (Report it to whoever you want to report it to).”

Due to an order of the Bahraini Government banning public gatherings amid the tension, the Philippine embassy there suspended the distribution of financial assistance to OFWs to avoid crowding.

The OFWs in the viral video said they are not aware of the suspension.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was enraged over the incident.

“Hindi po pinalagpas ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. ang pangyayari sa pagitan ni MWO Bahrain employee, Anthony Allermo, at mga overseas Filipino workers doon. Hindi po ito ikinatuwa ng Pangulo. Nagalit siya para sa ating mga OFWs dahil sa pagmamaltrato ng ilang public servant,” said Castro.

(President Marcos Jr. did not let the incident between MWO Bahrain employee Anthony Allermo and the overseas Filipino workers there go unnoticed. The President was not pleased. He was angry on behalf of our OFWs because of the mistreatment by some public servants.)

“Noong nakita ng Pangulo ang nag-viral na video na nagpapakita kay Allermo sa hindi magandang pagtrato sa mga OFWs ay agad niyang inutusan si DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac na mag-imbestiga at umaksyon sa naturang insidente,” she added.

(When the President saw the viral video showing Allermo mistreating the OFWs, he immediately ordered DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac to investigate and take action on the incident.)

Castro said the President reiterated that a person without a heart for public service has no place in his administration.

She said that any official unwilling or unable to serve fellow Filipinos with full commitment should immediately resign from their post. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)