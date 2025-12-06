PH envoy, Alberta minister discuss trade, investment, workforce collab

MANILA – Philippine Ambassador to Canada Jose Victor Chan-Gonzaga has met with Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration Joseph Schow to discuss ways to strengthen trade, investment and workforce ties between the Philippines and Alberta.

In a news release on Friday, the embassy reported the meeting focused on potential mutual export opportunities, collaboration in creative industries and energy investments.

Both sides also explored partnerships to address skilled labor shortages and promote investments in key sectors, including energy, infrastructure and digital technologies.

Chan-Gonzaga said that the Philippines and Alberta have complementary economies and can work together in emerging and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, energy and defense applications.

He also noted that Alberta is home to the second largest Filipino community in Canada, which could serve as a bridge for stronger economic cooperation.

Chan-Gonzaga and Schow agreed to maintain close communication and instructed their respective teams to continue discussions on advancing Philippine-Alberta trade and economic relations. (PNA)