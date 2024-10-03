PH explores repatriation options for Filipinos in Lebanon

THE National Government is exploring all options to repatriate Filipinos amid the ongoing conflict in Lebanon due to tensions between Israel and Hezbollah forces.

In a press conference on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said they are considering evacuating Filipinos from Lebanon either through air, land or sea to ensure their safety.

Olalia said 15 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were supposed to be flown from Lebanon to the Philippines on September 25, but the flight was canceled.

“So we took the liberty of chartering a flight. So mayroon na po tayong kausap. But should the air route be impossible because pwede pong isarado nila ‘yung airport doon sa Beirut, mayroon na po tayong alternative. Iyong land route natin naka-ready na going to Damascus, pinag-uusapan na po namin ‘yan,” Olalia said.

(So we took the liberty of chartering a flight. We are already in talks with someone. But should the air route become impossible because they might close the airport in Beirut, we have an alternative ready. Our land route to Damascus is already being discussed.)

“Mayroon na rin po kaming kinakausap na mga maritime vessels. We are not at the liberty to disclose kung sino-sino ‘yun, but nandoon na po ‘yung ating options,” he said.

(We’re already speaking with those in charge of maritime vessels. We are not at the liberty to disclose who it is, but it’s already one of the options.)

Olalia said they are now closely coordinating with Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to reach out to OFWs and their affected families by the ongoing conflict.

He said preparations are in place should the situation escalate.

“We already anticipated those events. In fact, our contingency plans for Israel, Lebanon, and Iran include ‘yung ganyang -- the situation will become worse,” said Olalia.

(We have already anticipated these events. In fact, our contingency plans for Israel, Lebanon, and Iran include scenarios where the situation could worsen.)

He said there are currently 101 Filipino workers in the shelters ready to be repatriated.

Olalia said even undocumented Filipinos will be assisted. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)