PH eyes direct flights from Brunei capital to Cebu, Clark

THE Philippine government is looking into establishing direct flights from Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei’s capital city, to Cebu and Clark in a bid to further increase tourist arrivals in both countries, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

“As of the moment, we do have our local carriers Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific that already fly and, of course, there is Royal Brunei as well. But our goal is that our connectivity would go directly to our tourism destinations such as Cebu and Clark,” Frasco said in an interview with reporters on the sidelines of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s state visit to Brunei.

She said they will work with the Department of Transportation for the realization of the plan.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, Frasco and an official of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism (MPRT) of Brunei Darussalam signed a memorandum of understanding that aims to generate cooperative tourism projects and increase tourist arrivals between the two countries, as well as support niche tourism development and boost the promotion of Muslim friendly destinations.

“With this, we are now in talks with Boracay local government unit as well as the Department of Tourism to respond also to the request of our ambassadors to offer halal-friendly tourism in Boracay,” she added.

The DOT earlier said that the country recorded 5.5 million inbound tourists in 2023, 15 percent higher than the 4.8 million target for the year.

From January to April 2024, the DOT said the country already has over two million tourist arrivals.

The Marcos administration, under the National Tourism Development Plan 2023 to 2028, aims to transform the country into a tourism powerhouse in Asia. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)