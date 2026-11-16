PH facing unique challenges in South China Sea – security adviser

MANILA – The Philippines faces a unique challenge as it needs to maintain and preserve peace in the South China Sea (SCS) but also ensure that this goal does not surrender the country's future, National Security Adviser (NSA) Eduardo Oban Jr. said at a forum Sunday night.

"Our responsibility is not only to preserve peace in the South China Sea, but to ensure that the peace we preserve does not surrender the future we seek to secure," Oban, who also chairs the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), said during the reception and dinner of the three-day Manila Dialogue on the South China Sea.

The event, organized by the WPS Foundation, was dedicated to advancing free, open, and rules-based maritime order.

He acknowledged that the SCS issue also confronts the Philippines with a "strategic dilemma," highlighted by the need to prevent conflict despite defending its maritime claims.

"How do we prevent armed conflict without accepting coercion and defend our maritime rights without inviting unnecessary confrontation? These are not competing responsibilities," Oban said.

Failure to respond to coercion, he said, encourages further encroachments, even as responses that disregard the risk of escalation invites wider confrontation.

"Peace must never become another name for acquiescence, just as the defense of sovereign rights must never become an invitation to conflict," Oban said.

He noted that a region may remain formally at peace even as intimidation becomes routine.

This can be highlighted by the fact that lawful maritime access can be restricted and sovereign choices are progressively constrained, he said.

"Our goal is not simply to prevent armed conflict, but to ensure that the avoidance of conflict does not come at the expense of regional stability, lawful maritime rights, and the sovereign choices of states. Such is the paradox we confront," Oban said.

He added that preventing armed conflict remains essential but preventing the gradual erosion of regional maritime order is primordial.

"For decades, discussions about the SCS focused on defending maritime rights, upholding international law, deterring coercion, managing crisis, and strengthening regional cooperation," Oban said.

He said they have strengthened diplomatic engagements, maritime capabilities, security partnerships, and mechanisms for managing incidents.

"But our success must be measured not only how well we manage immediate challenges, but also by the strategic conditions we help create," he added.

Oban urged everyone to look up to 2031 as this is a practical strategic horizon, long enough to move beyond immediate concerns, but close enough to demand concrete decisions, investments, and measurable results.

Several developments will shape this period, he said, including China's continuing military modernization, the Philippines' next national security planning cycle, and ASEAN's implementation of regional economic and security priorities.

"These milestones do not determine what will happen, but they remind us that military capabilities, technologies, economic dependencies, and regional security arrangements are continually evolving. The decisions we make today will shape the strategic options available to us tomorrow. Time is not merely the horizon of strategy. It can itself become a decisive factor in shaping strategic outcomes," he said.

Likewise, Oban said, economic dependencies can become instruments of pressure while information operations can influence public perception and government decisions.

He also admitted that these challenges cannot be addressed separately, noting that diplomacy, defense, economic resilience, technology, international law, and partnerships must work together. (PNA)