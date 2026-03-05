PH February inflation surges to 2.4%

THE country’s inflation rate accelerated to 2.4 percent in February 2026, the fastest pace recorded in the past 12 months, according to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

The latest figure was higher than the January 2026 inflation rate of 2.0 percent and of February 2025 at 2.1 percent.

The PSA report showed that faster price increases in several key commodities contributed to the uptick in the country’s overall inflation rate, particularly in the index of heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages at 1.8 percent during the month from 1.1 percent in the previous month.

Other commodity groups that posted quicker annual increases during the month included clothing and footwear (2.4 percent from 2.3 percent), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (3.5 percent from 3.3 percent), furnishings and routine household maintenance (2.9 percent from 2.3 percent), and health (3.2 percent from 3.0 percent).

Higher inflation was also recorded in recreation, sport and culture (4.3 percent from 2.2 percent), restaurants and accommodation services (4.4 percent from 4.0 percent), and personal care and miscellaneous goods and services (2.8 percent from 2.6 percent).

The PSA, however, noted slower inflation in information and communication, easing to 0.7 percent from 0.8 percent, while the transport index recorded a faster annual decline of 0.3 percent from a 0.2 percent drop in January.

The agency’s data also showed that three commodity groups accounted for the bulk of the February inflation rate.

*Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels contributed 29.9 percent, equivalent to 0.7 percentage point of overall inflation.

*Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 29.5 percent, also adding 0.7 percentage point.

*Restaurants and accommodation services made up 17.8 percent, contributing 0.4 percentage point.

Food inflation at the national level also surged to 1.6 percent in February from 0.7 percent in January. The increase was attributed to a slower decline in rice prices, which fell 3.4 percent year-on-year in February, easing from the 8.5 percent drop recorded the previous month.

In a statement, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) said the February 2026 inflation still falls within the government’s two to four percent inflation target for 2026 and 2027.

Depdev secretary Arsenio Balisacan attributed the elevated inflation to the increasing conflict in the Middle East.

He vowed that the government’s mitigating measures, which includes the possible lifting of excise taxes on petroleum products if global oil prices breach $80 per barrel to address upside inflation pressures continues.

“Further, the government will implement measures to reduce fuel consumption, first by government offices, and we encourage the private sector to do the same. These measures include the use of shuttle buses, encouraging car-pooling, as well as implementing flexible work arrangements such as work-from-home and compressed workweeks,” Balisacan said.

He said the government is also aiming to implement long-term strategies to reduce demand for imported oil by incentivizing renewable energy and alternative fuels, promoting active transport, and strengthening energy conservation programs.

“We are ready to deploy timely and targeted interventions should external shocks intensify. Our priority is to protect vulnerable households, support affected industries, and sustain the country’s growth momentum amid global uncertainties,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)