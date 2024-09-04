PH Fleet major ships test-fire weapon systems

MANILA – Capital ship assets of the Philippine Fleet (PF) showcased their modern tactical capabilities by firing and testing all weapons systems during a series of warfare simulations conducted in the waters off Zambales, Bataan, and Mindoro Strait.

Capital ships refer to any naval service's most modern and capable platform.

In a statement Wednesday, PF spokesperson Lt. Giovanni Badidles said these capabilities were tested during the sea phase of the service's unilateral exercise held from Aug. 27 to 30.

"Aimed at enhancing the operational readiness, promoting interoperability, and encouraging tactical innovation among major surface platforms, frigates BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) and BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151), along with patrol ships BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16), and BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS-17), rendezvoused in the designated area to execute tactical maneuvers, formations, and communications exchanges," he added.

Badidles said these drills were followed by anti-air warfare exercises with simulated missile firing featuring the aircraft of the Naval Air Wing.

"Highlight of the first day was the live gun firing exercise showcasing the 76mm gun of FF-151, and the 38mm Bushmaster guns of PS-16 and PS17. The PS-16 also took the opportunity to test fire its 'Super Rapid Blooming Offboard Chaff' (SRBOC) intended to defend the ship against missile attack," he added.

Badidles said that at night, these ships conducted "night steaming in company" (NSIC) while patrolling in tactical formation.

He added that these naval vessels also performed emission control exercises to detect and identify electromagnetic transmissions to build a recognized maritime picture, highlighting all the platforms’ capabilities in electronic warfare.

On the second day, Badidles said the surface action group simulated anti-submarine warfare scenarios with the NV-395 as maritime patrol aircraft and the AW-159 anti-submarine warfare helicopter (NH-441) utilizing its onboard dipping sonar to assist in locating and neutralizing the mock submarine target.

Badidles said representatives from the Fleet Operational Readiness Training Evaluation Group and the Naval Inspector General served as the exercise's umpires and evaluators.

"This kind of naval exercise between ships is a cornerstone of modern maritime strategy, reflecting the complexity and dynamism of naval operations. More than not routine drills, these exercises are essential for ensuring that the fleet and the navy remain capable, adaptive, and prepared for a wide range of operations," he added. (PNA)