PH fleet on 3-day naval exercise off Subic Bay

MANILA – Major naval and air assets of the Philippine fleet (PF) are carrying out a unilateral naval exercise, focusing on in-depth naval warfare operations, in the waters southwest of Subic Bay, Zambales from Aug. 27 to 30.

PF public office chief Lt. Giovanni Badidles said the exercise would test and enhance the interoperability between Offshore Combat Force's capital ships, like the missile frigates BRP Jose Rizal, BRP Antonio Luna, and fleets's air assets such as the anti-submarine AW-159 helicopter and Beechcraft TC-90.

The training is divided into two phases, the Harbor Phase – focused on planning, training discussions, and subject matter experts’ lectures; and the Sea Phase – designed to simulate scenarios that demand quick thinking, precision, and cooperation among units.

OCF acting commander Capt. Joselito de Guzman said the unilateral exercise would test and validate existing warfare doctrines, test new capabilities in multi-dimensional warfare for the development of common "techniques, tactics, and procedures" to address gaps. (PNA)