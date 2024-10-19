PH gains 4,000 new doctors

CLOSE to 4,000 new physicians are set to enter the country's health workforce after passing the October 2024 Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE).

In a statement, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 3,845 have passed the PLE out of the 6,600 examinees.

This meant that the October 2024 PLE had a passing rate of 58.25 percent.

Topping the exam passers is Isaac Edron Orig of the Davao Medical School Foundation with a score of 89.33 percent.

Also among the exam topnotchers are Rolter Lee of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) (89.25 percent), Jerickson Cua of the University of the Philippines (UP)-Manila (89.17 percent), Nijell Potencioso of Cebu Institute of Medicine (CIM) (89.08 percent), and Kiel Christian Alday of UST (88.83 percent).

Completing the Top 10 are Ryan Delfin Encarnacion and Martin Aaron Mamangon both of UP-Manila (tied at 88.33 percent), Frances Ho of UP-Manila (88 percent), Anne Corine Ramos of the Far Eastern University - Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation (87.83 percent), Christian Lloyd Loo of CIM (87.75 percent), and Chelseah Torres of UST (87.67 percent).

The PRC said the initial registration for the issuance of a Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online via www.prc.gov.ph, beginning November 25.

Those who will register are required to personally do so and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

They are also required to bring a downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces of passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope.

The PRC said the date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful PLE examinees will be announced later. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)