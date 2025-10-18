PH garners 9 World Travel Awards nominations

THE Philippines has earned another set of nominations in the Annual World Travel Awards, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said Friday, October 17, 2025.

The agency said this recognition “reinforces” the country’s status as one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

The nominations span three country categories, five destination-specific categories, and one for the DOT itself, building on the Philippines’ recent regional victories at the WTA Asia-level awards.

“These nominations reflect the strength of our people’s hospitality, creativity, and resilience, and the world’s continued confidence in the Philippines as a destination of beauty and hope,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said in a statement.

“As we continue to push for stronger infrastructure, connectivity, and accessibility in partnership with other agencies, we take these recognitions as a shared encouragement to keep building up our country together,” she added.

The official urged the public to support and vote for the Philippines.

In the country category, the Philippines seeks a seventh win as World’s Leading Dive Destination 2025, the World’s Leading Island Destination 2025, and the title World’s Leading Beach Destination 2025 that it last held in 2022 and 2023.

Manila is nominated for World’s Leading City Destination 2025, while Intramuros returns as a finalist for World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2025.

Boracay, on the other hand, is finalist for World’s Leading Luxury Island Destination 2025; Cebu for World’s Leading Wedding Destination 2025; and Clark Freeport Zone—recognized for its expanding MICE infrastructures– for World’s Leading Meeting & Conference Destination 2025.

The DOT is also vying for the title of World’s Leading Tourist Board 2025.

In addition, at least 16 Philippine private tourism establishments are also nominated across various categories.

The public may cast their vote for the final leg of the 32nd WTA at www.worldtravelawards.com/vote until October 26. (PNA)