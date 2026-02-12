PH gets 5 coastal surveillance radars from Japan's security aid

MANILA – Security ties between the Philippines and Japan got a further boost following the Japanese government's "ceremonial turnover" of five coastal surveillance radar systems to the country's defense establishment Wednesday.

The equipment was provided to the Philippines under Japan's Official Security Assistance (OSA) Framework.

It was finalized during the November 2023 visit of then Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to Manila, where Japan and the Philippines exchanged notes for JPY600 million (around PHP228 million) in OSA for the provision of coastal radar systems to the Philippine Navy (PN).

The project includes radar units, surveillance and monitoring equipment, and other support components designed to strengthen coastal monitoring and maritime security operations.

During the turnover ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, DND Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. thanked Tokyo for its "concrete contributions in widening and deepening our bilateral and multilateral ties" with the Philippines, with the end view of a free and open Indo-Pacific Region and maintaining regional peace and stability.

He also expressed confidence that the Philippines' relationship with Japan will continue to grow stronger in the coming years due to the "mutual trust and sincerity" enjoyed by the two nations.

"Japan's approach to its bilateral relations with the Philippines has been rooted in fundamental sincerity and values," the DND chief said.

Teodoro said Filipinos strongly welcome any partnership with Japan.

"So I think it is appropriate merely to state to the people of Japan represented by His Excellency Ambassador Endo Kazuya, maraming salamat po sa inyong pagtitiwala. (thank you very much for your trust) Domo arigato gozaimasu. Thank you," the DND chief said.

Earlier, the Japanese ambassador called the turnover of the five coastal surveillance radars a "meaningful milestone" in line with the deepening relationship between the Philippines and Japan.

"It is a great honor to join you today for the handover ceremony of the five coastal surveillance radar systems provided under Japan's OSA framework. This occasion marks not only the transfer of critical equipment from Japan to the Philippines but also a meaningful milestone in the steadily deepening partnership between our two countries," Endo said.

He added the OSA Framework reflects Japan's resolute commitment to working closely with like-minded partners to maintain peace and security across the Indo-Pacific.

"At a time when the security environment is becoming increasingly complex and difficult, strategic challenges in the region serve as a clear reminder that peace and stability cannot be taken for granted. It must be actively and collectively sustained. As maritime democracies positioned along vital sea lanes, Japan and the Philippines are natural partners," Endo said.

Likewise, the Japanese envoy said Tokyo places the utmost value on its collaboration with Manila, a strategic partner that shares the vision for realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Against this backdrop, I am pleased that the coastal surveillance radar systems provided under Japan's OSA for Fiscal Year 2023 successfully arrived in the Philippines. Today's handover ceremony marks the culmination of our close coordination and cooperation," he added.

Once made operational by the PN, these coastal radar systems are expected to significantly enhance the country's maritime domain awareness by improving the ability to monitor activities in the surrounding waters.

Endo said such capabilities are indispensable for safeguarding maritime security, protecting lawful activities at sea, and responding effectively to potential risks.

"The South China Sea is a vital sea lane for many countries through which a large portion of our trade and energy supplies pass. Safety, openness, and stability of these waters are therefore of direct importance to our own security and prosperity. Enhancing the Philippines' maritime domain capability is not only an investment in the Philippines' security, but also a meaningful contribution to regional and global stability," he added.

Since the launch of the OSA in 2023, Endo said the Philippines has been the only country to receive OSA for three consecutive years, underscoring the high level of trust and strategic significance Japan places on its partnership with the country. (PNA)