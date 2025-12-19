PH gets 80,000 new teachers

THE country will have close to 80,000 new teachers, both elementary and secondary, after they passed the September and November 2025 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT) administered by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

In a statement, the PRC reported that a combined total of 79,696 examinees passed the LEPT out of 122,528 takers, for a passing rate of 65 percent.

“A total of 21,967 elementary teachers out of 43,035 examinees (51.04 percent) and 57,729 secondary teachers out of 79,493 examinees (72.62 percent) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers,” the PRC said.

Of the 21,967 elementary teacher passers, the agency said 19,924 are first-time takers and 2,043 are repeaters.

For the 57,729 secondary teacher passers, the PRC said 52,207 are first-time takers and 5,522 are repeaters.

The PRC said the examination results of 49 examinees are being withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

It added that three other results were withheld for further verification of submitted documents.

The PRC said registration for the issuance of the Professional Identification Card (PRC ID) and Certificate of Registration will run from January 5 to March 2, 2026.

The requirements for the issuance of the Certificate of Registration and PRC ID include the Notice of Admission (for identification only); a downloaded and duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal; two pieces of passport-size photos (colored, with white background and complete name tag); two sets of documentary stamps; and one short brown envelope.

The PRC said the dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the newly successful LEPT examinees will be announced later. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)