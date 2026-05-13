PH gov’t awards P19.25-M grants to student-led tourism start-ups

MANILA – The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Tuesday awarded PHP19.25 million worth of grants to tourism start-up projects by various schools nationwide under its flagship Tourism Start Up Challenge (TSC).

The TSC is a joint initiative by the DOT and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), aimed at allowing college students to pitch in programs and projects aligned with the government’s National Tourism Development Plan.

In a ceremony in Quezon City, the DOT named the following as national winners: Naga College Foundation Inc. for its proposed project Go Dare; Siquijor State College for its “SiquiScan,” a smart destination management system to advance sustainable tourism in Siquijor; and Ateneo de Davao University for its “Kuyog” that aims to help tourists book local tour guides via a mobile application. Each will receive a PHP5 million grant.

“As we empower the youth across the land, we are fostering the sustained growth and development of a future-ready industry that is innovative, sustainable, inclusive, resilient and globally competitive,” DOT Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso said.

“Their participation not only strengthens tourism development today, but also ensures the continued growth and resilience of the sector in the years ahead.”

On top of the three national winners, the DOT awarded PHP250,000 grant each for shortlisted proposals from other regions:

Region 1 : PHINMA - University of Pangasinan

Region 2: Saint Mary’s University

Region 3: Aurora State College of Technology

Region IV-A: Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite

Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro State College

Region V: Naga College Foundation, Inc.

Region VI: Central Philippine University

Region VII: Cebu Normal University

Region VIII: Eastern Samar State University-Guiuan Campus

Region IX: Ateneo de Zamboanga University

Region X: Bukidnon State University

Region XI: Ateneo de Davao University

Region XII: Santa Cruz Mission School Inc.

CARAGA: Agusan Del Sur State University

CAR: University of the Cordilleras

NCR: UP Asian Institute of Tourism

NIR: Siquijor State College

Last year, the DOT announced its open call for the TSC, encouraging school-formed groups consisting of four 3rd year to 4th year college students of any course and an adviser to submit their proposal to the CHED regional offices. (PNA)