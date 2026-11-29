FILIPINOS, who were reportedly lured into military training in Russia in the guise of civilian jobs, have already been found by Philippine authorities, the Malacañang said Sunday, November 29, 2026.

This was confirmed by Palace Press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro but she refused to provide any further details.

"Natukoy na po natin ang kanilang location pero hindi po natin babangitin ang detalye o ang bansa na nasasangkot dahil maselan ang aksyon ng pagtulong sakanila na isinasagawa," she said.

In a separate statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it is verifying the identities, whereabouts and circumstances of Filipinos allegedly being forced into military combat training in Russia.

"The Department will continue to coordinate with authorities abroad and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to ensure that appropriate action is taken in response to these reports," the agency said.

In an exclusive interview with GMA News, one of the Filipinos said they were being physically abused, particularly beaten whenever they comit mistakes in the training.

From November 1 to 26, the Bureau of Immigration prevented 86 Filipinos from leaving the country amid concerns over deceptive job offers abroad.

Among the countries these Filipinos were bound for were Russia, Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and other Asian countries. (TPM)