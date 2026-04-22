PH has huge potential in sustainable aviation fuel production

MANILA – An executive from professional services company GHD said Tuesday the Philippines has a huge potential in producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and also likely has the ability to export SAF in the future.

"For the Philippines, the opportunity is increasingly clear: strong aviation demand, abundant agricultural residues, and a growing policy focus are converging at the same time, creating the foundation for a domestic SAF industry with export potential," GHD's Energy and Infrastructure executive advisor Sachin Narang said in a news release.

Among the findings in the report, according to Narang, is that the Philippines can produce 1.1 million barrels per day of SAF by 2030, and up to 1.3 million barrels by 2050, under supportive policy and investment conditions.

SAF is made up of renewable waste and raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. The use of SAF results in up to an 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions over the fuel's life cycle.

The report said that potential SAF supply from agricultural and sustainable forestry biomass across ASEAN could reach 7.5 million barrels per day in 2030, and as much as 8.5 million barrels per day by 2050.

"The report’s supply chain assessment considers agricultural biomass waste and sustainable forestry biomass readily available in the Philippines, such as coconut, cassava, corn, rice, and sugarcane residues," Narang said.

He added that the Port of Cebu was identified as one of ASEAN’s major potential SAF export ports.

"The Philippines has strong underlying drivers, including growing aviation demand and access to agricultural residues, but converting that potential into real supply will depend on practical steps across the value chain, from feedstock aggregation and logistics through to investment frameworks and policy settings,” he said.

The ASEAN 2050 SAF Outlook Report was developed by GHD through the financial support of Global Affairs Canada from the Canadian Trade and Investment Facility for Development. (PNA)