PH holds 12th WPS naval drills with US, Australia, NZ

MANILA – The Philippines conducted its 12th multilateral maritime cooperative activity (MMCA) in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) with the United States, Australia, and New Zealand as part of its broader efforts to promote rule of law in securing peace and stability in the region.

In a statement on Saturday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said this latest exercise reflects the four nations’ commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and championing a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.

The activities, held from Oct. 30 to 31, were joined by the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), the Australian Defense Force’s HMAS Ballarat (FFH155) and MH-60R Seahawk, and the New Zealand Defense Force’s largest replenishment vessel, the HMNZS Aotearoa (A11).

The AFP, meanwhile, deployed the BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), along with its NH441 AW159 and C-208 surveillance aircraft, as well as its A-29B Super Tucano close air support aircraft.

The HMNZS Aotearoa participated on Day 1 and sailed to Manila on Oct. 31 for a series of defense engagements with Filipino officials.

Since the MMCA was first launched in 2024, the AFP said the participating countries have demonstrated “strengthened cooperation and seamless coordination.”

“These joint engagements further reinforce the AFP’s commitment to strengthening defense partnerships geared toward enhancing the country’s maritime security posture and protecting its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea,” it said.

More complex

On board the HMNZS Aotearoa on Friday, Commanding Officer Robert Welford said he sees improvements in the participating nations' interoperability, saying this month’s iteration was “more complex” than the 2024 MMCA where the same vessel was included.

“A year ago, we did some straight forward maneuvers. This time, we were doing anti-submarine exercises — the more complicated you make your training, the easier everything becomes,” he told reporters.

This is the seventh MMCA conducted this year and marks the HMNZS Aotearoa’s second participation after its participation in September 2024.

During this week’s exercises, Welford shared that some Chinese ships were also present in the vicinity.

“This part of the world is extremely important to New Zealand. We've got our friends in this part of the world, and we're going to operate with them,” he said.

“We come on these deployments to operate in this part of the world, to train with our friends. So that's what we're going to do. And if someone else feels that's provocative, I would say that's up to them."

The four nations conducted Rendezvous and Communication Check Exercise, Division Tactics, Officer of the Watch Maneuvers with a Photo Exercise, Fly-by/Low Pass of A-29B Super Tucano aircraft, personnel and sea rider exchanges via RHIBs, and cross-deck drills.

This month's iteration also featured an Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) EMATT simulation, Passing Exercise, Replenishment- and Fueling-at-Sea exercises, and a Final Exercise (FINEX). (PNA)