PH, Indonesia discuss possible return of Mary Jane Veloso

THE Philippine and Indonesian governments have initiated discussions on the possible turnover of Mary Jane Veloso to Philippine authorities to serve her sentence, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The DFA said in a statement that it “joins the Filipino nation in the hope and prayers for a successful resolution of this issue, one which shall do justice to Ms. Veloso and her family while strengthening the deep bonds of friendship between the Philippines and Indonesia.”

Veloso was sentenced to death in Indonesia over a drug trafficking conviction. She was arrested by airport authorities for trying to bring illegal drugs concealed in her luggage.

She denied serving as a mule, insisting that her recruiter only asked her to bring the luggage.

Veloso was granted temporary reprieve in 2015 following the surrender of her recruiter, who was charged with illegal recruitment, human trafficking, and estafa in relation to the convicted Filipina’s case.

The Philippine government has repeatedly appealed for grant of executive clemency, pardon, commutation of sentence, or even extradition to serve her sentence in the Philippines for Veloso. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)