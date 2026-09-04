PH inflation broadly unchanged in August 2026

THE Philippines’ inflation rate remained unchanged at 6.1 percent in August 2026, as slower price increases in food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as housing and utilities, offset increases in other commodity groups.

In a statement, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages decelerated to 4.6 percent in August from 5.2 percent in July, while inflation for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels slowed to 7.9 percent from 8.2 percent.

Slower annual increases were also recorded in information and communication, from 1.1 percent to 1.0 percent; recreation, sport and culture, from 5.3 percent to 5.1 percent; and education services, from 2.0 percent to 1.7 percent.

On the other hand, inflation increased for alcoholic beverages and tobacco; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance; health; transport; and personal care and miscellaneous goods and services.

The PSA noted that food inflation slowed to 4.6 percent in August from 5.3 percent in the previous month.

It said the downtrend was mainly driven by the annual decrease in the index for vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses, which contracted by 3.4 percent in August from an annual increase of 8.4 percent in July 2026.

The agency also recorded slower year-on-year increases in the indices for corn, fish and other seafood, as well as oils and fats.

Rice inflation, however, accelerated to 19.4 percent from 17.1 percent.

In a statement, Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the moderation in key drivers, such as food inflation, gives the administration confidence that it is moving in the right direction.

He noted the government’s continued efforts to manage price pressures and support vulnerable sectors, particularly amid economic challenges, including the impact of the global oil crisis brought about by the conflict in the Middle East.

“Our priority is to strengthen the foundations of long-term price stability through improved food security, more efficient logistics, and targeted support for vulnerable sectors,” Balisacan said.

“These are not short-term fixes; they are investments in a more resilient economy capable of withstanding future disruptions,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)