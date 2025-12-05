PH inflation eases to 1.7% in November

THE country’s headline inflation slightly eased to 1.5 percent in November 2025, bringing the national average inflation since January to 1.6 percent, below the government’s two to four percent target range.

In a report, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the downtrend in overall inflation in November was primarily due to the slower annual increase in the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index, which settled at 0.1 percent during the month from 0.5 percent in October 2025.

In October 2025, the inflation rate stood at 1.7 percent.

The PSA noted lower inflation rates in the indices of the following commodity groups in November 2025:

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, 3.6 percent from 4.0 percent;

Furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance, 2.0 percent from 2.4 percent; and

Personal care, and miscellaneous goods and services, 2.4 percent from 2.5 percent.

The agency, however, said faster annual increases were observed in the indices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels; transport; recreation, sport, and culture; and restaurants and accommodation services.

It said housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels accounted for 38.6 percent or 0.6 percentage point of the November inflation, while restaurants and accommodation services contributed 16.9 percent or 0.3 percentage point, and transport had a 10.2 percent share or 0.2 percentage point.

In a statement, Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said the decline in inflation is attributed to the Marcos Administration’s intensified efforts to ensure price stability through programs strengthening food supply chains and reinforcing food security.

Balisacan vowed that the government will continue to manage price pressures and mitigate the impact of inflation through various measures, such as opening more sites for the Benteng Bigas, Meron Na!program across all 81 provinces before year-end to bring affordable rice to vulnerable households by 2026.

He also noted the efforts of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to strengthen safeguards against African Swine Fever (ASF) while facilitating safe pork imports, allowing regionalization by recognizing “ASF-free zones” within DA-accredited exporting countries and permitting imports from these specific areas.

Balisacan said the government is also automating the registration of qualified 4Ps beneficiaries for the Lifeline Rate Subsidy to extend electricity bill discounts to more households in a bid to cushion the impact of rising electricity prices.

“The sustained moderation in inflation reflects our commitment to protect consumers and strengthen our economic resilience against global and domestic headwinds. We will continue implementing timely, well-coordinated policies to keep prices stable and ensure progress is felt by every Filipino,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)