PH inflation inches up to 1.7 percent in September 2025

THE Philippines’ inflation rate slightly went up to 1.7 percent in September 2025, higher than the 1.5 percent headline inflation in August 2025 but lower than the 1.9 percent during the same month last year.

In a report, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the uptrend in the overall inflation was primarily due to the annual increase in the indices of transportation at 1.0 percent in September 2025 from an annual decline of 0.3 percent during the month prior.

Among the areas outside the National Capital Region, Central Visayas posted the highest inflation rate during the month 4.1 percent.

The PSA also recorded an increase in the annual increment in food and non-alcoholic beverages index at 1.0 percent from 0.9 percent in the previous month, as well as in restaurants and accommodation services at 2.4 percent from 2.3 percent.

It said the indices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels; food and non-alcoholic beverages; and restaurants and accommodation services were the top contributor in the September 2025 inflation with 26.2 percent share or 0.4 percentage point; 23.1 percent share or 0.4 percentage point; and 14.1 percent share or 0.2 percentage point, respectively.

Vegetable inflation rose sharply to 19.4 percent from 10.0 percent, making it the single largest contributor to overall inflation.

The Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) said the series of weather disturbances in key production areas have driven these price increases.

By contrast, meat inflation eased to 6.0 percent from 7.1 percent as both chicken and pork prices moderated.

Rice continued to record deflation at -16.9 percent from -17.0 percent, reflecting lower farmgate and international prices despite reduced import arrivals following the rice import ban.

DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the September figures point to manageable price movements despite recent supply-side pressures.

“The slight uptick in inflation underscores the sensitivity of domestic food prices to supply disruptions. We are working closely with various agencies to stabilize supply, keep essential goods affordable, and safeguard household welfare,” Balisacan said.

He said the government remains committed to securing adequate food supplies and tempering price pressures, noting that importation of selected vegetables such as carrots, onions, and broccoli are allowed as part of stabilization measures.

“The Department of Agriculture will also establish food corridors to minimize supply disruptions. These will feature greenhouses, storage, and post-harvest facilities that can strengthen the resilience of our food systems,” he added.

On rice, Balisacan said the Administration is pursuing long-term policy measures aimed at balancing three key goals-- ensuring fair income for farmers, keeping rice affordable for consumers, and maintaining macroeconomic stability.

Balisacan emphasized the importance of boosting productivity and competitiveness in the rice sector.

“This requires addressing constraints from fragmented farmlands, investing in research and modern technologies, improving post-harvest and marketing systems, and expanding farmers’ access to credit, insurance, and institutional support. These steps will help farmers better adapt to market shifts and climate risks,” he said.

On Monday, October 6, Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Laurel Jr. said the Marcos administration will lift the ban on rice importation in January 2026 but it will be reimposed again from February to April of the same year.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the suspension of all rice importation for 60 days starting on September 1.

Laurel said the importation ban was extended until the end of the year, citing the country’s enough buffer stock for 85 days.

He said the total rice imports already reached 3.5 million metric tons as of the end of September, which is 800,000 metric tons more than the 2.7 million metric tons target for that period. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)