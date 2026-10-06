PH inflation jumps to 7.2% in September

THE country’s headline inflation accelerated sharply to 7.2 percent in September 2026, from 6.1 percent in August, as higher food, transport and housing-related costs pushed price growth to its fastest pace.

In a report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), it showed that September 2026 inflation is significantly higher than the 1.7 percent inflation recorded in the same month last year.

The latest inflation brought the country’s average inflation rate for the first nine months of 2026 to 5.4 percent, surpassing the government target of 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent.

The PSA said the biggest contributors to overall inflation were the indices of heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages, which went up to 6.7 percent from 4.6 percent during the month prior, contributing 2.6 percentage points; housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which increased from 7.9 percent to 8.4 percent, contributing 1.7 percentage points; and transport, at 14.6 percent from 13.5 percent, providing 1.3 percentage points.

It said faster annual increases were also observed in the indices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco; clothing and footwear; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance; health; recreation, sport and culture; education services; restaurants and accommodation services; and personal care and miscellaneous goods and services.

Emerging as the biggest source of pressure on consumers, food inflation was driven mainly by the 10.7 percent annual growth rate in the index of vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses.

The indices of cereals and cereal products, which include rice, corn, flour, bread and other bakery products, pasta products and other cereals, and fish and other seafood were also identified as main contributors to food inflation.

Faster year-on-year increments were also noted in the indices of rice; flour, bread and other bakery products, pasta products and other cereals; fish and other seafood; fruits and nuts; and ready-made food and other food products not elsewhere classified.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), inflation went up to 5.4 percent in September 2026 from 4.1 percent in August, while in areas outside Metro Manila, inflation rose to 7.6 percent from 6.6 percent.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao registered the highest inflation rate of 9.7 percent during the month, while the lowest inflation rate was observed in the Mimaropa region at 5.9 percent.

In a statement, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) maintained that the government is ramping up efforts to strengthen food supply, temper energy costs and protect households from rising prices.

DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan attributed the acceleration to disruptions in food supply caused by adverse weather and higher global oil prices.

“These are significant supply-side pressures, but they are being met with targeted interventions to mitigate the impact on households,” he said.

Balisacan said these efforts include the suspension of excise taxes on LPG and kerosene and the expansion of the Secondary Price Cap to the Visayas and Mindanao grids to help lower electricity costs.

He said the government is also pursuing a toll waiver on major highways for haulers of agricultural produce to reduce logistical expenses.

In preparation for a possible intensification of El Niño, the government is advancing the procurement of key agricultural inputs, expanding food and cold storage facilities, conducting cloud-seeding operations in drought-affected areas, and providing targeted interventions to vulnerable communities.

Balisacan said they are in close coordination with the Department of Agriculture, and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration will also pave the way for more climate-resilient agricultural planning. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)