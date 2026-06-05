PH inflation slows to 6.8% in May as transport, food price pressures ease

HEADLINE inflation in the Philippines eased to 6.8 percent in May 2026, down from 7.2 percent in April, as slower increases in transport and food prices helped temper overall consumer price growth.

According to data released on Friday, June 5, 2026, by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the latest figure brought the country's average inflation rate for the first five months of the year to 4.5 percent, surpassing the government target of 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent.

In a statement, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) attributed the slowdown largely to a moderation in transport inflation, which decelerated to 16.2 percent in May from 21.4 percent in April.

The agency said slower increases in fuel prices contributed to the easing trend, with diesel inflation dropping to 58.5 percent from 122.7 percent and gasoline inflation slowing to 51.6 percent from 59.6 percent.

The decline in transport costs also helped pull non-food inflation down to 7.4 percent, compared to 8.2 percent in the previous month.

Despite the improvement, electricity costs continued to rise as it was recorded at 8.9 percent from 8.3 percent.

The DEPDev attributed this to higher generation charges, tighter power supply conditions, and the depreciation of the peso.

DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said government interventions helped cushion the impact of external price shocks on consumers.

“While global oil prices remain elevated, transport inflation has begun to slow down. The government's timely and targeted interventions help mitigate the impact of external shocks on Filipino households,” Balisacan said.

According to DEPDev, government measures such as fuel assistance for public utility vehicle operators and drivers, along with efforts to secure adequate fuel supplies, helped reduce the impact of higher fuel costs on commuters, transport workers, and businesses.

Food inflation also eased, slowing to 5.8 percent in May from 6.1 percent in April, according to the PSA, with inflation for vegetables, fish, and meat contributing to the moderation.

Vegetable inflation slowed to 6.2 percent from 10.4 percent, while fish inflation eased to 8.8 percent from 9.4 percent.

Meat prices continued to decline, posting -2.5 percent inflation compared with -1.9 percent in April, amid oversupply in key production areas.

However, price pressures remained elevated for several staple food items such as rice in which inflation accelerated to 15.6 percent from 13.7 percent, while corn inflation climbed to 25.5 percent from 21.0 percent.

Higher inflation was also recorded for flour, bread, bakery products, and pasta.

Balisacan said these developments highlight the need to sustain efforts aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and strengthening food security.

The government said it would continue implementing measures to stabilize prices and protect household purchasing power, including expanding support for vulnerable sectors, ensuring adequate fuel supplies, exploring alternative energy sources, and accelerating the transition to renewable energy.

Authorities also plan to strengthen agricultural resilience through interventions such as cloud-seeding operations, solar-powered irrigation systems, and crop diversification programs under the reconvened El Niño Task Force.

"While the easing of inflation in May is encouraging, we recognize that price pressures remain elevated," Balisacan said.

He added that the government, through the Uplift Committee, would continue monitoring inflation and pursuing policies to strengthen domestic food production, improve logistics and market efficiency, and provide timely support to vulnerable sectors. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)