PH inflation steady at 1.7% in October 2025

THE country’s inflation rate held steady at 1.7 percent in October 2025, matching September’s figure and remaining well below the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) 2.0 to 4.0 percent annual target band.

In a report Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the main contributors to the headline inflation rate were the following:

Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, with a 34.6 percent share or 0.6 percentage point;

Restaurants and accommodation services, with a 14.6 percent share or 0.2 percentage point; and

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, with a 13.0 percent share or 0.2 percentage point.

The PSA also noted faster annual increases in the indices of clothing and footwear (1.8 percent from 1.7 percent); housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (2.7 percent from 2.1 percent); information and communication (0.7 percent from 0.6 percent); and personal care, and miscellaneous goods and services (2.5 percent from 2.4 percent).

The agency said the indices of food and non-alcoholic beverages; alcoholic beverages and tobacco; health; transport; and recreation, sport, and culture reflected lower inflation rates in October 2025.

The BSP had earlier forecast inflation for the month to land between 1.4 and 2.2 percent, citing upward pressure from food, electricity, and a weakening peso.

The country’s food inflation clocked in at 0.3 percent in October 2025, down from 0.8 percent in the previous month.

It was mainly driven by the slower year-on-year increases in vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas, and pulses (16.6 percent from 19.4 percent in September 2025); meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals (5.2 percent from 6.0 percent); milk, other dairy products, and eggs (1.6 percent from 2.5 percent); and ready-made food and other food products not elsewhere classified (2.2 percent from 2.3 percent).

The PSA said an increase in the prices of staple goods such as fish and other seafood, as well as oils and fats, was also recorded.

In a statement, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) said the administration’s efforts to stabilize prices and ensure the adequate supply of essential goods have kept inflation in check, safeguarding household welfare and promoting sustained, inclusive growth.

“The steady headline inflation rate shows that our coordinated interventions are helping to maintain adequate supplies and keep essential goods affordable,” DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.

“We remain vigilant in managing risks from weather disturbances, global market volatility, and other domestic factors that may affect prices in the coming months,” he added.

Balisacan reiterated the efforts of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to ensure local food supply and mitigate the impacts of weather disruptions that greatly affect the domestic market.

To improve long-term efficiency, he said the DA is prioritizing farm-to-market roads, rice processing plants, and agri-food hubs that will strengthen supply chains and reduce post-harvest losses.

Balisacan also expressed confidence that the Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act will enhance livestock and poultry production through the establishment of a P20-billion Animal Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, supporting animal health, productivity enhancement, and value chain development.

He also noted the acceleration of electric vehicle adoption through the integration of charging stations into utility development plans, the streamlining of registration and certification processes, and the promotion of renewable energy use in charging facilities being implemented by the Department of Energy.

On October 25, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. issued Executive Orders (EO) 100 and 101 to strengthen food security and boost the productivity and welfare of farmers and fisherfolk.

“DEPDev welcomes the issuance of Executive Orders No. 100 and 101 as crucial interventions for food security. These policies help ensure fair returns for our farmers and fisherfolk, thus encouraging domestic production. In addition, other support services are being provided to improve the efficiency of post-production processing and distribution systems, while we implement measures to stabilize food prices and protect consumers,” Balisacan said.

“We are strengthening our supply chains, improving production efficiency, and investing in systems that make our economy more resilient to shocks. These efforts are essential to protecting the purchasing power of Filipinos and ensuring that the benefits of macroeconomic stability translate into sustained growth and job creation,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)