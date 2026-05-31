PH, Japan deepen agri partnership to boost exports, modernize farming

THE Philippines is expanding its agricultural partnership with Japan as part of efforts to increase exports, adopt modern farming technologies, and strengthen the country’s food security.

In a statement on Saturday, May 30, 2026, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said discussions with Japanese agriculture officials during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s official visit to Japan focused on improving market access for Philippine farm and fisheries products, enhancing logistics systems, and expanding cooperation on agricultural technology.

Among the key developments being pursued is the planned entry of Philippine pomelo into the Japanese market before the end of the year.

The Philippines is also preparing to participate in a major horticulture-focused expo in Japan next year to showcase locally produced fruits, flowers, and ornamental plants.

Laurel said horticulture is emerging as a promising growth sector for Philippine exports due to increasing global demand for high-value agricultural products.

“There’s a very big export market for horticulture products in the world. We need to maintain this and grow it further,” he said.

The agriculture secretary said the government is also seeking to protect and expand Philippine banana exports to Japan, which remains the country’s largest overseas market for the commodity.

He said Philippine officials reiterated their request for lower tariffs on banana exports as the country prepares for possible accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Aside from bananas, discussions covered market access for pomelo and greater cooperation in fisheries, particularly the tuna industry, which has long supplied the Japanese market.

During their visit, members of the Philippine delegation toured several agricultural facilities showcasing Japan’s advanced post-harvest technologies and grain management systems.

Laurel said the delegation inspected large-scale grain facilities equipped with automated drying and dehusking equipment capable of processing significant volumes while requiring minimal manpower.

The Agriculture chief noted that similar technologies could help modernize the operations of the National Food Authority, particularly in grain storage and processing.

One of the most notable observations, he said, was Japan’s ability to maintain rice reserves for extended periods.

“Japan could store rice for up to five years. In the Philippines, our buffer stocks are stored for 30 days,” Tiu Laurel said, pointing to the potential benefits of improving the country’s food storage infrastructure.

Tiu Laurel said agricultural technologies from Japan that have been undergoing field trials in the Davao region since last year have yielded encouraging results.

The Department of Agriculture is now considering expanding the use of these technologies to other major crops across the country.

Cooperation between the two countries also extends to the livestock and fisheries sectors, where Japanese innovations could help improve productivity and operational efficiency.

The Agriculture secretary added that meetings with Japanese investors highlighted the importance of direct engagement in attracting investments and accelerating agricultural projects.

He said continued collaboration with Japan and other international partners will play a key role in transforming Philippine agriculture through innovation, investment, and improved food systems.

“The goal is to build a more resilient, productive, and technology-driven agriculture sector that can support long-term food security and create more opportunities for Filipino farmers and agribusinesses,” Laurel said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)