PH, Japan seek expanded trade, infrastructure, tourism cooperation

MANILA – The Philippines and Japan have expressed interest in advancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, human resource development, and tourism, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Wednesday.

This developed after President Ferdinand R. Marcos welcomed delegates of the Japan-Philippines Economic Cooperation Committee (JPECC) and the Philippines-Japan Economic Cooperation Committee, Inc. (PHILJEC) during a courtesy call at Malacañan Palace in Manila Wednesday.

The courtesy call was held prior to the JPECC and PHILJEC’s 42nd annual joint meeting in Manila.

In a statement, the PCO said the two countries sought expanded cooperation aimed at generating more jobs and sustaining long-term growth.

“During the meeting, the delegates exchanged views with the President on the Philippines’ economic priorities, ongoing reforms, and investment pipeline, and identified concrete opportunities to expand trade, increase investments, and strengthen business partnerships between the two countries,” the PCO said.

Marcos said the meeting reaffirms the Philippines and Japan’s strong and enduring economic partnership anchored on shared prosperity and concrete economic results for both nations.

He also emphasized Japan’s crucial role as a strategic partner of the Philippines in advancing trade, investment, and quality infrastructure collaboration.

Both countries remain in close coordination to advance resilient supply chains, inclusive growth, and deeper regional economic integration.

Key investment opportunities for Japanese companies include semiconductors and electronics, automotive manufacturing —including electric vehicles— aerospace, and the renewable energy value chain.

The Philippine government has implemented strategic reforms to liberalize priority sectors and broaden foreign participation in industries critical to the country’s long-term growth and development. (PNA)