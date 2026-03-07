PH maritime authorities strictly enforce 'no docs, no sail’ policy

Several Philippine maritime agencies vowed the strict enforcement of laws, rules and regulations in domestic shipping to ensure that no domestic vessel can sail without the required certificates and documents.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the joint reaffirmation was made with the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and the Bangsamoro MARINA (BMARINA), according to a news release Thursday after the PCG-MARINA Forum.

The PCG reminded shipowners and operators that receipts, proof of filing, or pending applications are not considered equivalent to required certificates and documents to operate or sail.

“Only valid and duly issued certificates shall be recognized for compliance,” it said.

Under the agreement, MARINA will undertake stronger measures to address non-registration and unregistered vessel operations (colorum) to ensure that Philippines ships meet established safety and regulatory standards.

On the other hand, BMARINA will adopt a transitional mechanism to assist ship operators towards full compliance. This includes guided certification processes, coordinated inspections and strengthened safety measures to support operators in meeting regulatory requirements while upholding maritime safety.

“The PCG, MARINA, and BMARINA call on the local shipping industry to fully cooperate and comply with all maritime safety standards, emphasizing that maritime safety is a shared responsibility essential to protecting lives at sea, safeguarding the marine environment, and maintaining the integrity of the domestic shipping industry,” it said.

On Jan. 26, the passenger ferry MV Trisha Kerstin 3, operated by Aleson Shipping Lines, sank off Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan after it departed from the Port of Zamboanga.

The PCG announced on Feb. 24 that it has completed its underwater search, with 65 confirmed fatalities, 293 survivors and 14 missing.

Several PCG and MARINA personnel were sacked, suspended and penalized as a result of the investigation. (Raymond dela Cruz/PNA)