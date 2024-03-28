PH media organizations slam Chinese Foreign Ministry

The Defense Press Corps (DPC) slammed the Chinese Foreign Ministry over its statement that journalists who were joining the rotation and resupply mission (RoRe) “manipulate the videos they recorded to make sensational news and project the Philippines as a victim.”

In a statement, the organization rejected and condemned the false accusations of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“The Defense Press Corps of the Philippines takes exception to the baseless allegations of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which has cast aspersions on the integrity of Filipino journalists covering the resupply missions of the Philippine Government within its own Exclusive Economic Zone,” it said.

“The journalists who join these missions risk their lives in the face of unwanted aggression to bring the unvarnished truth to light. It is unfortunate that some would still call the work of these independent Filipino journalists manipulated sensationalism,” it added.

The DPC maintained that no person or organization that wears the true mantle of journalism would allow anyone to dictate, coerce, or otherwise influence their stories to reflect propaganda and lies.

“Progressive and civilized nations recognize a free press as one of the foundations of a fair and just society. It is unfortunate that some have not yet realized this truth,” it added.

In a separate statement, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) also took a swipe at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, noting that except for operational and national security considerations, state forces have no say in the production and editorial decisions on these reports.

“The media is not a party to the dispute and should not be demonized by parties for airing contending views on the issue and unflattering reports on the incidents in the West Philippine Sea,” it said.

The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) also takes deep offense at the insinuation that the media in the Philippines are “troublemakers” and in cahoots with the government to forward a political agenda.

It said these statements of Chinese officials are an insult to the integrity of journalists “and an alarming attempt to muzzle an independent press.”

“FOCAP will not be intimidated by threats and groundless attempts to smear its members’ reputation. We will continue to courageously cover developments and the impact of events in the South China Sea and across the region,” said FOCAP.

A video of one of the soldiers aboard the damaged boat showed the intensity of the water cannoning, which prompted them to find a place to hide until it stopped.

On March 23, the Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia acted recklessly and dangerously against Philippine Coast Guard vessels and Unaizah May 4 (UM4) using water cannons, which caused severe damage to the vessel and injuries to three Navy personnel onboard.

The injured soldiers sustained wounds that required stitches. One of them had 13 stitches under his left eye, while another had seven stitches on his head after hitting a wall due to the pressure from water cannoning staged by China.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr. said it was the most harmful among all the other attacks by China, which aims to prevent the RoRe mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Due to the incident, China has received condemnation from other countries, including the United States.