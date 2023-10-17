PH named as Best Cruise Destination in Asia

THE Philippines has bagged its first Best Cruise Destination in Asia award, an indication that the country is already building its reputation as an emerging powerhouse in the global cruise and tourism sector, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said.

In a statement, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco said the recognition “reflects a resounding global preference of our island destinations.”

The award was given during the World Cruise Awards 2023, which is affiliated with the renowned World Travel Awards. Other countries vying for the award were India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to all our tourism stakeholders for their hard work and collaboration. The shared tourism governance between government and the private sector espoused by the Marcos administration is bearing fruit. We are committed to maintain and enhance the Philippines’ standing as an outstanding cruise destination in Asia and the world,” said Frasco.

“The Philippines is world-renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, pristine beaches, diverse marine life and warm hospitality. Our archipelago of 7,641 islands offers a wide array of cruise experiences, from exploring picturesque coastlines and coral reefs to immersing in local culture and traditions,” she added.

Frasco said the award reaffirms the country’s status as a must-visit destination for cruise enthusiasts, citing also the recent recognition bagged by Boracay, Palawan and Siargao as the Best Islands in Asia at the Conde Nast Travels.

“This prestigious award is not only a testament to the Philippines’ allure as a cruise destination but also a validation of the collective dedication of the tourism industry and the Department of Industry. This augurs well for our strategic objective to equalize tourism development, as we put the spotlight on lesser-known destinations in time to come. We are grateful that the country’s potential to offer exceptional cruise experiences is now acknowledged on a global scale,” she said.

As of October 16, the country is projected to have 128 ports of call or cruise calls in 33 destinations, bringing in more than 101,000 passengers and some 50,000 in estimated crew.

The Seaborne Encore, Silver Shadow, MSC Poesia, Queen Elizabeth, Norwegian Jewel, Coral Adventure, MS Seven Seas Explorer, MS Star Breeze, Silver Whisper, Oceania Cruises, Aidabella, and the Blue Dream Cruise were among the expected cruise ships to arrive in the country.

Meanwhile, Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Santiago welcomed this new recognition to the Philippines.

“Magsisilbing inspirasyon ito na mas mapabuti pa ang aming serbisyo lalo’t mga pantalan ang siyang unang pasilidad na sumasalubong sa ating mga turistang lulan ng dumadaong na cruise tourism vessel,” he said.

(This will serve as an inspiration to improve our service even more since ports are the first facilities that welcome our tourists loaded with cruise tourism vessels.)

“Sa tingin natin, maaaring bukod sa pasilidad at magagandang tourist destinations sa bansa ay mismong ang mainit at magiliw na pagsalubong nating mga Pilipino parte na dito ang mayaman nating kultura, ang isa sa mga binabalikbalikan at ikinakatuwa na mga turista saanmang panig ng mundo,” he added.

(We think that apart from the facilities and beautiful tourist destinations in the country, the Filipinos’ warm and friendly welcome, which is part of our rich culture, is one of the reasons why tourists keep on coming back.)

Santiago said they are strengthening their efforts to provide both domestic and foreign tourists better experience in ports across the country in support of cruise tourism.

He said the new cruise ship port in Surigao del Norte is already 90 percent completed.

From January to September 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, the PPA catered 166,509 cruise tourists.

Since February 2023, the PPA provided service to 46,657 cruise tourists. (SunStar Philippines)