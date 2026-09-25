PH Navy frigate leads ADMM-Plus sea drills in WPS

The Philippine Navy (PN) on Friday announced that its guided-missile frigate, BRP Jose Rizal (FFG-14), led the at-sea phase of this year's ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting - Plus (ADMM-Plus), held at the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Sept. 23.

This activity is under the Experts’ Working Group on Maritime Security (EWG-MS) Joint Cooperative Activity (JCA) and Future Leaders Program of the ADMM-Plus, aimed at strengthening interoperability, facilitating knowledge exchange, and enhancing practical cooperation in the maritime domain.

In a statement, the Navy said 11 ships took part in a series of drills, which included simulation drills, ship formations, and a photo exercise.

Among the participating vessels were the PN’s landing dock BRP Tarlac (LD-601), a United States Navy littoral combat ship, a Royal Australian Navy frigate, a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer, a New Zealand frigate and sustainment vessel, an Indian Navy frigate and corvette, a Singapore Navy littoral ship, and a Brunei patrol ship.

"The PN frigate BRP Jose Rizal led the column formation during the exercises, as participating ships practiced coordinated maneuvering and navigation at sea," the PN said.

The PN also deployed an AW-159 helicopter for a simulated medical evacuation during the activity.

"As part of the exercise, the helicopter transported a simulated casualty from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s JS Ise to the PN’s BRP Jose Rizal, where the casualty was received for further medical assessment and treatment," it said.

"Through the activity, the PN continues to strengthen interoperability and cooperation with regional and international partners in support of a secure, peaceful, and resilient maritime region." (PNA)