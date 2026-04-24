PH Navy, JMSDF partnership centers on respect for int'l law

MANILA – The Philippine Navy (PN) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) have renewed the two nations’ commitment to a rules-based international order and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The two navies’ respect for international law was highlighted when Philippine Fleet head Rear Admiral Joe Anthony Orbe hosted JMSDF Self-Defense Fleet Amphibious and Mine Warfare Force commander, Rear Admiral Ikeuchi Izuru, at Naval Operating Base Subic, Zambales on April 22, a PN statement on Friday said.

"Discussions centered on strengthening naval cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and advancing joint maritime security efforts between the PN and the JMSDF," the Navy added.

The visit comes amid Japan’s expanded participation in this year's "Balikatan 2026," involving approximately 1,400 Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel and the deployment of Type 88 surface-to-ship Missile systems – marking a significant step in Japan’s growing operational role in the region.

About 17,000 troops from the Philippines, the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand will take part in the ongoing "Balikatan" exercises.

"Such engagements also reinforce both nations’ shared commitment to a rules-based international order, particularly the principles of freedom of navigation, respect for sovereignty, and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, including the UNCLOS," the PN said.

Orbe, in the same statement, said the engagement underscores the accelerating defense partnership between the Philippines and Japan.

He also cited the deployments of JMSDF ships, JS Ikazuchi, JS Shimokita, and JS Ise as key contributors to enhancing joint operational readiness and promoting a stable and secure maritime environment. (PNA)